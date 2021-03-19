Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $226.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

