Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.47

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and traded as high as $62.30. Linamar shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 7,169 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

