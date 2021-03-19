Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Linde worth $362,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.80 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

