Linear Trading 90.1% Higher This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $506.62 million and approximately $179.03 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,594,184 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

