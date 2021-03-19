LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.53 million and $7,812.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

