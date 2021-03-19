LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,357.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $46,357.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,655,726 coins and its circulating supply is 709,632,916 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

