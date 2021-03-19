Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $56.52 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.57 million, a P/E ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.