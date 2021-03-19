Lisa Eggerton Sells 9,365 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.69. 66,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

