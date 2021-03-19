Lisk Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.17 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00006510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $489.65 million and $30.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012482 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,493,246 coins and its circulating supply is 127,558,008 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

