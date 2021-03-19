Lisk Hits Market Cap of $484.41 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006464 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $484.41 million and $42.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012068 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,487,543 coins and its circulating supply is 127,552,305 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.