Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.39 million and $2,161.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $881.92 or 0.01500392 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,486.43 or 1.01203302 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,634,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

