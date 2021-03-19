Litecoin Cash Trading Down 15.8% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.29 or 0.01476642 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,373.19 or 1.00972435 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,726,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.