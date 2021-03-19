Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $201.88 or 0.00346785 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.46 billion and approximately $3.74 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,684,227 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.