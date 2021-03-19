Litecoin Plus (LCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $140,185.82 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,582.19 or 1.00075331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

