Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $24,265,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. 20,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

