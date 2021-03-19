Livenodes Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

