LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $13,800.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,576,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,203.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,948,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
