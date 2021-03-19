LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $13,800.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,576,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,203.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,948,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.