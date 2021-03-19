Lloyd P. Johnston Sells 15,128 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 1,569,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,072. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

