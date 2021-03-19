Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $756,957.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,548,484 coins and its circulating supply is 21,548,472 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

