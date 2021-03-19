LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $2.13 million and $6,872.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 77.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081471 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002705 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.