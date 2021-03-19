Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

