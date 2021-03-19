Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,606 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

