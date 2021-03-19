Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,808 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,635. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

