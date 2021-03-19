Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

