Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,415 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLT traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $281.49. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average of $258.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

