Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,850. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

