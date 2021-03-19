Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

