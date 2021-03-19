Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.59. 18,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,254. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

