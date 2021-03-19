Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $255.07. 270,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $90.35 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.12.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

