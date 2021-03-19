Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. 146,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,603. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

