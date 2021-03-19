Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, reaching $261.54. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,738. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.70 and a 200 day moving average of $231.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.