Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trex by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.