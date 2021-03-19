Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

