Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,513. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

