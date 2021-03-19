Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,767 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 260,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,150. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

