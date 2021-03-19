Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 452.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 283,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,443. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

