Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. 17,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,011. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

