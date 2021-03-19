Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RH worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

NYSE RH traded up $19.88 on Friday, reaching $505.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.26 and its 200 day moving average is $431.89. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

