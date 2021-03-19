Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,187 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,187 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 707,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.