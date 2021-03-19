Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $358,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 43.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.25 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

