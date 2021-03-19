Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $62.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,284.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,013.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

