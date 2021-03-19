Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,915 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

