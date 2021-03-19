Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.38 or 0.03142976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00344894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.25 or 0.00925044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.52 or 0.00393245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00374045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00260616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

