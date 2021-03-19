Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.36 or 0.03080667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00345115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.88 or 0.00912853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.90 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.41 or 0.00366929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

