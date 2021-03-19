London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Stephen O’Connor Buys 750 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, with a total value of £53,850 ($70,355.37).

Stephen O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, with a total value of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 154.19 ($2.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,203.82 ($94.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,189. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.