Longitude Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,800 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

