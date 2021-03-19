Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $177.26 million and $41.55 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00631459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

