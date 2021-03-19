Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $736.90 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Loopring has a total market cap of $736.90 million and approximately $46.27 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,603,056 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

