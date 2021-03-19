Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $952,974.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 6,825,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,493. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.