Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.