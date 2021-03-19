Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

